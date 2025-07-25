9-Year-Old Dies at Hersheypark

An amusement park tragedy: A 9-year-old died Thursday evening on a visit to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, reports ABC News. The park has not yet revealed details on what happened, except that the child was found in distress while in the water park area known as the Boardwalk. The area has 16 water attractions, including a water slide and a wave pool, but it was not clear which one the child may have been on, per Fox News.
"From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders, and medical personnel," said a statement from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts CEO John Lawn. The child could not be revived at the park and was pronounced dead at a hospital near the park in Hershey.