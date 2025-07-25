9-Year-Old Dies at Hersheypark

An amusement park tragedy: A 9-year-old died Thursday evening on a visit to Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, reports ABC News. The park has not yet revealed details on what happened, except that the child was found in distress while in the water park area known as the Boardwalk. The area has 16 water attractions, including a water slide and a wave pool, but it was not clear which one the child may have been on, per Fox News.