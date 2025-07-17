Coca-Cola Defends Corn Syrup After Trump Comments

President Trump surprised a lot of people Wednesday when he announced that Coca-Cola will go back to using cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener. The company has yet to confirm, though the Guardian reports that Coke took pains on Thursday to defend corn syrup:

"The name sounds complex, but high fructose corn syrup (HFCS)—which we use to sweeten some of our beverages—is actually just a sweetener made from corn," Coca-Cola said in a statement. "It's safe; it has about the same number of calories per serving as table sugar and is metabolized in a similar way by your body." Trump asserted that cane sugar is "just better!"