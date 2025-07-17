Crash Probe Zeroes In on Captain's Cockpit Actions

The investigation into last month's Air India crash is now zeroing in on the actions of the senior pilot, Sumeet Sabharwal, following the release of new information from the cockpit voice recorder. Sabharwal, the captain, appears to have been the one who turned off the switches controlling fuel supply to the Boeing 787's engines shortly after takeoff, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing "people familiar with US officials' early assessment of evidence uncovered in the crash investigation." The first officer, Clive Kunder, reportedly expressed surprise and alarm when he asked Sabharwal why he had turned off the switches, while the captain remained calm.

A preliminary report from India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau—AAIB—summarized the cockpit conversation but did not assign names to the roles. People close to the investigation, however, say the details point to the captain as the one who moved the switches, though it remains unclear if the act was intentional or accidental. The switches were flipped off and then back on about 10 seconds later, but the aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad, killing all but one of the 242 aboard and 19 people on the ground.

Sabharwal, 56, joined Air India more than 30 years ago. The Telegraph reports that he was a few months from retirement but was considering leaving sooner. A friend from flight school says he was "very reserved" and had the nickname "Sad Sack." Kunder, 32, was described as enthusiastic and joyful by family. He joined Air India in 2017 and transitioned to the Dreamliner just two years ago.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of design flaws or technical malfunctions, though Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said earlier this week that a preliminary report had not found any mechanical or maintenance issues, reports Reuters. US officials have suggested that if such an incident had occurred domestically, criminal authorities might be called in for further scrutiny. "We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process," the AAIB said Thursday. "At this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions."