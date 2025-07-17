Juul Can Keep Selling Tobacco, Menthol E-Cigarettes

The Food and Drug Administration is allowing Juul to keep its e-cigarettes on the market, providing relief to a company that has struggled for years after being widely blamed for sparking the teen vaping trend. FDA regulators said Thursday that Juul's studies show its e-cigarettes are less harmful for adult smokers, who can benefit from switching completely to vaping. The government decision applies to both tobacco- and menthol-flavored versions of the reusable product, which works with nicotine-filled cartridges sold in two strengths, the AP reports. Juul previously discontinued several fruit and candy flavors that helped drive its popularity but were favored by teens.

Juul will be one of only two US companies authorized to sell menthol-flavored vapes, which many adults prefer to tobacco flavor. "This is an important milestone for the company and I think we made a scientifically sound case for the role that menthol can play in e-vapor," CEO KC Crosthwaite told the AP. Parents, politicians, and anti-tobacco groups are certain to oppose FDA's decision. They have argued for years that Juul products should be permanently banned due to their role in triggering a yearslong spike in underage vaping. "It is a big step in the wrong direction to authorize sales of the product that was responsible for this public health crisis in the first place," said Yolonda Richardson, CEO of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in a statement.

Juul was once valued at over $13 billion, and its small, sleek e-cigarettes revolutionized the image and technology of the vaping industry. But the company has since been forced to slash hundreds of jobs and pay billions to settle lawsuits over its role in the rise of youth vaping. It's now the No. 3 e-cigarette brand in the nation, per the Wall Street Journal, after Vuse and Geek Bar. Thursday's announcement is not an approval or endorsement, and the FDA reiterated that people who do not smoke should not use Juul or any other e-cigarettes. The FDA determination indicates that smokers who switch completely to Juul can reduce their exposure to deadly carcinogens and other chemicals found in traditional cigarettes.