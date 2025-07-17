Climber Survives Fall Down Volcano's Slope

A Swiss mountaineer was rescued from Indonesia's Mount Rinjani after plunging down a steep slope of the active volcano—just weeks after another hiker died on the same treacherous trail. Benedikt Emmenegger, 46, was hiking with his daughter and a local porter when he slipped and tumbled down the slope just before noon Wednesday, News.com.au reports. The fall, on the island's most notorious climb, left Emmenegger immobilized by injury, unable to climb back to safety.

Rescue teams provided first aid on the mountainside before airlifting Emmenegger to a hospital. Dramatic images show him lying on a mat, wrapped in a thermal blanket, with his daughter close by. Authorities didn't disclosed the nature of his injuries but confirmed that Emmenegger had been attempting to reach Segara Anak, a scenic sulphur lake inside the 12,200-foot volcano's crater. Last month, Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old Brazilian hiker, was killed in a fall from the same trail. Her family has since criticized the handling of the operation, raising concerns about the safety protocols on the mountain.

The government said it will take steps to improve safety for the climbers exploring Mount Rinjani, per People. "We should not gamble with people's lives," said Minister of Forestry Raja Juli Antoni, per the Antara news agency. "We are not collecting PNBP (Non-Tax State Revenue) at the expense of tourists' safety." The measures include ensuring that all tour guides are certified and increasing testing to keep inexperienced climbers off the trail. Signs will mark zones as red, yellow or green—with tourists told to stick to the green paths.