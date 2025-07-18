Four People Die, 16 Are Hurt in Crash Caused by Stolen Car

A speeding stolen car smashed into a bus on an interstate in San Antonio on Thursday, causing a multivehicle crash that left four people dead and more than a dozen injured, police said. Two people traveling on the bus were pronounced dead at the scene on Interstate 35 and two died at a hospital, police said. Another 16 people received treatment for their injuries, the AP reports. Several people fled the stolen Camaro without stopping to help, including at least one who was armed, police said.