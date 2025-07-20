Cuomo Jokes Losing May Mean a 'Move to Florida'

In what one attendee called "a wow line," Andrew Cuomo joked at a closed Hamptons event on Saturday that losing the New York City mayoral race to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani might prompt him to change his address. "It's all or nothing," he told business leaders at a breakfast. "We either win or even I will move to Florida. God forbid!" The comment drew laughs, the New York Post reports. "It got everyone's attention," the attendee said. One of Cuomo's opponents in the election is Mayor Eric Adams, who said last week he won't leave New York no matter who wins.