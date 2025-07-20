'Papa Jake' Larson Was a D-Day Hero and TikTok Star

"Papa Jake" Larson, who survived German gunfire on Normandy's bluffs on D-Day as a young man and garnered 1.2 million followers on TikTok late in life by sharing stories about World War II and his fallen comrades, has died. He was 102. Larson died Thursday, his granddaughter posted on social media, the AP reports. An animated speaker who charmed strangers with his quick smile and generous hugs, Larson, who lived in Lafayette, California, was "cracking jokes til the end,'' McKaela Larson wrote. Tributes quickly filled his "Story Time with Papa Jake" TikTok account. Towns around Normandy, still expressing gratitude to Allied forces who helped defeat the occupying Nazis, paid him homage.

Born Dec. 20, 1922, in Owatonna, Minnesota, Larson enlisted in the National Guard in 1938, lying about his age since he was only 15. In 1942, he was sent overseas and stationed in Northern Ireland, later becoming operations sergeant and assembling the planning books for the invasion of Normandy. He was among the nearly 160,000 Allied troops who stormed the shore on June 6, 1944, surviving machine-gun fire when he landed on Omaha Beach. He made it unhurt to the bluffs that overlook the beach, then studded with German gun emplacements that mowed down American soldiers. "We are the lucky ones," Larson told the AP at the 81st anniversary of D-Day in June, speaking amid the immaculate rows of graves at the American cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach. "We are their family. We have the responsibility to honor these guys who gave us a chance to be alive."

He went on to fight through the Battle of the Bulge, one of the defining moments of the war. His service earned him a Bronze Star and a French Legion of Honor award. Larson made repeated trips to Normandy for D-Day commemorations—and at every stop, "Papa Jake" was greeted by people asking for a selfie. In return, he offered a big hug. In his TikTok posts and interviews, Larson combined humorous anecdotes with somber reminders about the horrors of war. Reflecting to AP on the three years he was in Europe, Larson said he is "no hero." Speaking in 2024, he also had a message to world leaders: "Make peace not war."

He often called himself "the luckiest man in the world" and expressed awe at all the attention he was getting. "I'm just a country boy. Now I'm a star on TikTok," he said in 2023. "I'm a legend! I didn't plan this, it came about." Small-town museums and groups around Normandy that work to honor D-Day's heroes shared tributes online. "He was an exceptional witness and bearer of memory," the Overlord Museum posted on Facebook. "He came every year to the museum, with his smile, his humility and his tales that touched all generations. His stories will continue to live."