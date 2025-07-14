Cuomo Says He's Staying in NYC Mayoral Race

"I am in it to win it," former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a video posted on X Monday, weeks after he lost the Democratic primary for New York City mayor to Zohran Mamdani. Cuomo, who finished 12 percentage points behind Mamdani, said he now plans to run for mayor as an independent, CNN reports. Mamdani, a progressive whose win was seen as a stunning upset, "offers slick slogans but no real solutions," Cuomo said. "The fight to save our city isn't over," he said, per the AP . "Only 13% of New Yorkers voted in the June primary. The general election is in November and I am in it to win it."

In a letter to supporters, Cuomo said he had accepted a proposal from former Gov. David Paterson and independent candidate Jim Walden to determine in mid-September "which candidate is strongest against Mamdani and all other candidates will stand down, rather than act as spoilers and guarantee Mamdani's election," ABC7 reports. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa and current Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, have not agreed to the proposal. "Andrew Cuomo lost his primary and hides in the Hamptons. Eric Adams skipped his and fled to Fort Lauderdale. I'm the only candidate with a majority party nomination, a 50-year record of serving New Yorkers, and a real path to victory," Sliwa said.

Adams said Monday that he doesn't trust Cuomo to stick to any deal, the New York Times reports. " Andrew is a double-digit loser in the primary," he said. "He had his opportunity." Mamdani, meanwhile, said Cuomo seemed to be "struggling to come to terms" with his loss. "We spent an entire campaign being told that it was inevitable for Andrew Cuomo to become the next mayor, and he believed that himself," he said," per ABC7.