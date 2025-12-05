Dude, Where's My Car? Writer Now Says Movie Is 'Offensive'

Almost 25 years ago to the day, Dude, Where's My Car? was released, further advancing the careers of stars Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. But while enough people laughed at the goofy stoner flick back then to land it a decent showing at the box office, the humor can seem kind of "cringe" now—including to Phil Stark, the guy who wrote it, as he explains in an essay for the Hollywood Reporter . Stark recalls the heady era when his script for the 2000 film was greenlit, and the generally positive experience he had on the set of DWMC. "I was a young screenwriter writing broad, crude humor to sell into a marketplace that valued it," he notes. However, the market has since changed, Stark now says, and after a recent rewatch of his successful brainchild, he can see why.

"I was struck by just how much I cringed at the humor," he writes, calling some parts of the film "offensive." "Sure, the tone is light and silly and the humor comes largely from the charming and stone-y performances" of its two stars. "But there is plenty of humor that plays at the expense of transgender people, ethnic minorities, women, gay men, religious cults," and even Fabio, who has a cameo in the movie. Stark adds: "The humor seemed appropriate at the time. But then again, so did Matchbox Twenty." As for his own career, Stark notes that "nothing I wrote got made" after Dude, so after his day job writing for That '70s Show ended, he set out on the path to a brand-new career: becoming a marriage and family therapist, as well as the author of self-help book Dude, Where's My Car-Tharsis? More here.