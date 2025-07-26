US  | 
Cities Where the Traffic Headaches Are Real

DC tops ConsumerAffairs' list as the worst city in America for traffic congestion
Posted Jul 26, 2025 5:30 AM CDT
Cities With the Most, Least Traffic
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/chris-mueller)

The daily commute in the nation's capital averages more than 30 minutes—helping DC earn the "worst" spot in ConsumerAffairs' rankings of the US cities with the most and least traffic. To shake out which places give drivers the most agita, the outlet's researchers looked at the 50 biggest metro areas in the country using three key metrics: a city's average commute to work; the number of congested hours, using Federal Highway Administration data; and the number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 people, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. While the District of Columbia tops the "worst traffic" side, the New York city of Rochester takes the honor of the least traffic in America. A look:

Most traffic

  1. Washington, DC
  2. Los Angeles
  3. Miami
  4. San Francisco
  5. Atlanta
  6. New York
  7. Houston
  8. Seattle
  9. Baltimore
  10. San Jose, California

Least traffic

  1. Rochester, New York
  2. Salt Lake City
  3. Cleveland
  4. Hartford, Connecticut
  5. St. Louis
  6. Milwaukee
  7. Columbus, Ohio
  8. Fresno, California
  9. Kansas City, Missouri
  10. Buffalo, New York
See how other cities ranked here. (These cities, meanwhile, were made for walking.)

