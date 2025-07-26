Cities Where the Traffic Headaches Are Real

The daily commute in the nation's capital averages more than 30 minutes—helping DC earn the "worst" spot in ConsumerAffairs' rankings of the US cities with the most and least traffic. To shake out which places give drivers the most agita, the outlet's researchers looked at the 50 biggest metro areas in the country using three key metrics: a city's average commute to work; the number of congested hours, using Federal Highway Administration data; and the number of fatal car crashes per 100,000 people, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. While the District of Columbia tops the "worst traffic" side, the New York city of Rochester takes the honor of the least traffic in America. A look: