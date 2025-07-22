Coca-Cola Reveals New Trump-Approved Recipe

Coca-Cola is shaking up its recipe, announcing plans to launch a US version of its iconic soda sweetened with American cane sugar following a push from President Trump. Trump posted on Truth Social last week, claiming he had discussed the idea with Coca-Cola and that the company had agreed to start using "REAL Cane Sugar" in its US products. Initially, Coca-Cola kept quiet on specifics, acknowledging Trump's interest but offering no confirmation. That changed with the company's latest earnings report, out Tuesday, which stated that a cane sugar-sweetened Coke will debut in the US later this year as part of Coca-Cola's broader push for product innovation, per NBC News.