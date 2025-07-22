Coca-Cola Reveals New Trump-Approved Recipe

Coca-Cola is shaking up its recipe, announcing plans to launch a US version of its iconic soda sweetened with American cane sugar following a push from President Trump. Trump posted on Truth Social last week, claiming he had discussed the idea with Coca-Cola and that the company had agreed to start using "REAL Cane Sugar" in its US products. Initially, Coca-Cola kept quiet on specifics, acknowledging Trump's interest but offering no confirmation. That changed with the company's latest earnings report, out Tuesday, which stated that a cane sugar-sweetened Coke will debut in the US later this year as part of Coca-Cola's broader push for product innovation, per NBC News.
The shift is notable because, in the United States, Coca-Cola's formula typically relies on corn syrup for sweetness. Meanwhile, cane sugar is the standard in some international markets, such as Mexico and various European countries. As the Washington Post reports, "Mexican Coke" has developed a following among American consumers looking for a different taste. Coca-Cola emphasized that the new cane sugar version will expand—not replace—its existing product lineup. The move coincides with broader calls by Trump and allies to reformulate processed foods, including efforts under the Make America Healthy Again initiative aimed at removing artificial additives from food.