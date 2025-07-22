The Kiss Cam Fallout Includes Schadenfreude, Shaming

The Kiss Cam scandal has dominated headlines over the better part of a week, leading to the resignation of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron after he was spotted on a giant screen at a Coldplay concert embracing his company's head of HR, Kristin Cabot. Although some are celebrating the public castigation of the pair, others say it's "time to move on." Some contrasting takes:

Blame and shame: The public shaming of the couple is "something to celebrate," writes Helen Schulman for the New York Times, adding that, "in the age of Trump," it's a "strange relief" and "refreshing" to learn that "someone somewhere was taking responsibility for his actions, even if he probably had no choice." She also points to Byron and Cabot's reaction at being caught on the Kiss Cam, which was notably an embarrassed and shocked one. "I hope they will become sort of folk heroes in this age of utter shamelessness," Schulman writes, insinuating that public GOP officials now in office—for example, the DOD's Pete Hegseth, the FBI's Kash Patel—might follow Byron's example and also consider stepping down from their roles "in the face of [their] trespasses."