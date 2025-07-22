Judge Orders Mike Lynch's Estate to Pay Nearly $1B to HP

A judge in London has ruled that the estate of late British tech executive Mike Lynch and his former business partner must pay Hewlett Packard Enterprise $945 million over the disputed 2011 sale of Lynch's software firm, Autonomy. The judge's decision, announced Tuesday, caps a protracted legal fight that intensified after Lynch's death in a yacht accident off Italy's coast last summer, the New York Times reports.

Hewlett Packard had acquired Autonomy for $11 billion, only to later allege that Lynch and others fraudulently inflated its value, leading to an $8.8 billion write-down. The company initially sought $4 billion in damages, but the judge found that claim "substantially exaggerated," awarding less than a quarter of the amount. Still, the judgment exceeds the reported current value of Lynch's estate, estimated at $640 million.