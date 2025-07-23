American Idol Exec, Husband Were Killed With Own Gun: DA

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuca, were killed with their own gun by a man who broke into their home in Los Angeles' Encino neighborhoods, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says. Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested the day after the bodies were found. At a public safety forum in Encino Monday night, Hochman said Boodarian called 911 from the couple's home, NBC News reports. He "got caught because he used his cell phone to contact police concerning the situation, actually identified himself by name," Hochman said. "Police were able to ping the cell phone, find out where he lived, go to his residence and arrest him."

Police said there were two 911 calls on July 10 about a possible burglary at the home. The first caller was a neighbor who reported a possible burglary in progress. "The second call came later from an individual claiming to be a resident inside the location," LAPD spokesperson Jennifer Forkish said. "The caller eventually advised that police response was not necessary and follow-up attempts to reach the caller was unsuccessful." Forkish said that after the calls, "officers arrived on scene and conducted a check of the surrounding area and attempted to visually check the residence through the security gate. They attempted entry at two access points but both were locked and secured."

The couple's bodies weren't found until a welfare check four days later. Police believe Boodarian killed the couple after they returned home while he was burglarizing the residence, having gained entry through an unlocked door, the Los Angeles Times reports. Their gun was found in his home, police say. LAPD Deputy Chief Marla Ciuffetelli told the public safety forum that the force is taking "a very close look" at its response, ABC News reports. "I'm not saying that there was any mistakes made, but we're making sure that in similar circumstances, that we respond appropriately," she said.