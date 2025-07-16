American Idol Exec, Husband Murdered in LA Home

Longtime American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuca, were shot to death in their Los Angeles home, authorities say. The bodies of Kaye and DeLuca, who were both 70 years old, were found on Monday after police showed up for a welfare check, law enforcement sources tell TMZ . Sources tell NBC Los Angeles that investigators believe the couple were killed Thursday during a burglary attempt. ABC7 reports that a suspect identified as Thomas Boodarian, 22, was arrested Tuesday. Police believe he killed the couple when they arrived home around 30 minutes after he broke into the upscale Encino residence. The bodies were found in separate rooms, police say.

The LAPD received two calls about a possible burglary at the residence on Thursday, ABC7 reports. Officers were unable to access the highly fortified property at the time, but officers on the ground and a helicopter that flew over the property did not spot any signs of burglary. "We didn't see or hear anything. My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence," a neighbor says. Investigators are trying to determine whether Boodarian had any previous connection to the victims, the New York Times reports.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing," an American Idol spokesperson said in a statement. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."