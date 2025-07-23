Italian Lawmakers Cry Foul Over Alligator Alcatraz

The detention of two Italian nationals in the controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" facility in Florida has ignited a political storm in Italy, with lawmakers demanding action over reports of harsh conditions and civil rights concerns. The men, Gaetano Mirabella Costa, 45, and Fernando Artese. 64, are facing "inhuman and degrading" treatment, according to Italian opposition lawmaker Laura Boldrini. Another Italian lawmaker, Angelo Bonelli, claimed the pair are "locked in cages" without basic rights, such as legal counsel, water, or proper food, the Washington Post reports.

Italy's former prime minister Matteo Renzi accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government of prioritizing its relationship with President Trump over defending Italian citizens. Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the Italians' detention, noting that Costa overstayed his tourist visa by nearly seven years, and Artese remained in the US about a decade past his authorized period. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, if you break the law, you will face the consequences," McLaughlin said in a statement to the Post.

Costa told Italian media that he was detained by ICE after he spent six months in jail for domestic violence against his American ex-wife for possession of prescription drugs, CNN reports.

Artese's family said he was detained after a traffic stop because of a warrant for failing to appear in court for a driving violation. They denied that he was in the country illegally, but said he was already planning to leave the US this year.

Florida officials and Republican lawmakers have denied reports of poor conditions at the facility, established at a repurposed airport last month, but detainees and former guards have described shortages of water, leaky tents, and a mosquito-infested environment. "We are literally caged, like a chicken coop. There are 32 of us in a cage, the bathrooms are open and everyone sees you," Artese told Italian media a few days ago, per CNN. "I don't even have the chance to speak to a lawyer, or a judge. Get us out of this nightmare."