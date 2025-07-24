Money  | 
railroad

Massive Railroad Merger Is in the Works

Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger would create coast-to-coast rail network
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 24, 2025 2:01 PM CDT
Rail Merger Could Create Coast-to-Coast Network
A Union Pacific train travels through Union, Nebraska.   (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirmed Thursday that they are in merger talks that would create a single US railroad with a sprawling network, with service stretching from the East to the West Coast. The potential merger would combine the largest and smallest of the country's six major freight railroads, the AP reports. None of the current rail operators have a coast-to-coast network, reports the Wall Street Journal.

  • There's widespread debate over whether such a merger would be approved by US regulators, which have established a high bar for consolidation in the crucial industry. That's largely because of the aftermath of an industry consolidation nearly 30 years ago that involved Union Pacific. Union Pacific merged with Southern Pacific in 1996 and the tie-up led to an extended period of snarled rail traffic on US rails. Three years later, Conrail was divvied up by Norfolk Southern and CSX, which led to more backups on rails in the East.

  • However, just two years ago, the US Surface Transportation Board approved the first major rail merger in more than two decades. In that deal, which was supported by big shippers, Canadian Pacific acquired Kansas City Southern for $31 billion to create the CPKC railroad.
  • Some of the reasoning behind the approval was that it involved two of the smallest major railroads, and Kansas City Southern was the only operator with direct lines into Mexico. The combined railroad, regulators reasoned, would benefit trade across North America.
  • The deal left only six major freight railroads, however, which could become an issue when regulators consider whether to approve any deal between Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific. To be approved, any major rail merger must show it will enhance competition and serve the public interest under rules established in 2001.
  • Union Pacific and BNFS are the only two major railroads operating west of the Mississippi. Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena says the US would benefit from a transcontinental railroad, which he says would improve service by reducing delays at interchanges, the Journal reports.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X