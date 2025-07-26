Social Security Could See Ample Cuts by 2032

Dual-income couples could see their annual Social Security benefits slashed by $18,000 just seven years from now, according to a new analysis from the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The findings released Thursday warn that by late 2032, benefits will drop 24% for retirees if Congress fails to shore up the program's finances, reports Axios. That translates to a significant hit for a dual-earner couple retiring in 2033, with ripple effects that could double the poverty rate among seniors, analysts say.

USA Today breaks it down further, noting that an average single-earner couple could be faced with a $13,600 reduction, while a dual-earning low-income couple may see a $11,000 annual cut. High-income couples, meanwhile, could be hit with a decrease of closer to $24,000.