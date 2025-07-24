Maxwell's Lawyer Says She Answered Every Question

Todd Blanche, the Justice Department's No. 2 official, met Thursday in Florida with Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—a session arranged after President Trump and the agency drew fierce backlash from the president's supporters over their handling of the records on the case. Maxwell's lawyer said afterward that she was cooperative, the AP reports. "Ms. Maxwell answered every single question. She never stopped, she never invoked a privilege, she never declined to answer," David Oscar Markus told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, where the meeting took place. "She answered all the questions truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability."

Marcus said he wouldn't discuss the substance of the meeting, per CBS News. Asked if his client could potentially receive a pardon or see her prison term reduced, he said: "There's no promises yet. So she's just answering questions for now." In a social media post Tuesday, Blanche said that Trump "has told us to release all credible evidence" and that if Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the Justice Department "will hear what she has to say." Markus said his team was "thankful" the deputy attorney general came to question Maxwell, calling it a "good day."

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence and is being held at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The House Committee on Oversight issued a subpoena on Wednesday for Maxwell to testify before its representatives in August.