Trump: 'I'm Allowed' to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

The Justice Department has been meeting with convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, partner of the late disgraced financier and fellow sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though her attorney says there've been "no promises yet" of clemency for her from President Trump, who has been tied to Epstein over the years.

When asked by a reporter on Friday morning about a possible pardon before he headed out on a trip to Scotland, Trump replied, "It's something I haven't thought about," per the Hill. "I'm allowed to do it, but it's something I have not thought about." He added: "I certainly can't talk about pardons."