Poll Shows 63% of Voters See Democrats Unfavorably

A greater share of voters view the Democratic Party unfavorably than at any point in the past 35 years of Wall Street Journal polling—63%. The Journal's latest poll, conducted this month, found that 33% of respondents hold a favorable view of the party. The other side also is in negative territory, though the results were better, with a majority of voters viewing President Trump unfavorably by a 7-point margin and the Republican Party coming in 11 points under the break-even point. Even when respondents disagree with Trump on issues, they have more faith in the GOP to resolve them in Congress than in Democrats, per the Hill .

Democrats have planned town halls during the House recess to build opposition to Trump, with an eye toward winning big in next year's midterm elections as they did in his first term. The Journal suggests its poll indicates possible problems with that strategy. More voters identified as Democrats than Republicans at that time. That's flipped since, though the GOP lede is only 1 percentage point in the new poll. Democrats still have a 3-point advantage when voters are asked if, should the election be held today, how they'd vote in a congressional race. But in 2017, Democrats led on that question by 8 percentage points.

The poll found Trump with an approval rating of 46%; it was 40% at the same point in his first term. A Gallup Poll released last week put Trump at 37%, which is his low point for this year and pushing his worst showing ever at the end of his first term, 34%. On a series of issues, Gallup found the president's approval ratings in the 30s and 40s, topping out at 42% on dealing with Iran and falling to 29% on the budget.