Deion Sanders Says Cancer Cost Him His Bladder

"When we hear that 'C-word,' there is usually a life sentence attached to it," Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said Monday. "But not this time." At a news conference at the University of Colorado, the coach and medical officials said Sanders' bladder was removed after he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in the offseason, Fox News reports. Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at UC Health, said that a malignant tumor was found on Sanders' bladder and that he opted to have the bladder removed and a new one created. Doctors said the operation happened in May and Sanders is now "cured from the cancer."

"Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn't for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn't have stumbled up on this," the 57-year-old coach said. "Make sure you get the right care because without wonderful people like this, I wouldn't be sitting here today because it grew so expeditiously. But please get yourself checked." He said his life has changed and he no longer has control over his bladder—"I depend on Depends," he joked—but stressed that he is staying positive, CNN reports.

Before Monday's press conference, there had been rumors that Sanders, who won two Super Bowls during his NFL playing career, was going to retire for health reasons, the BBC reports. "I always knew I was going to coach again," Sanders said Monday. "It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again. He thanked Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, who has experienced similar health issues, for his support and guidance, reports SI. "Randy Moss called me every other day to make sure I was straight," Sanders said. "Randy Moss prayed for me. He and his wife told me what I need to be doing."