MLB Probe Reaches Star Guardians Pitcher

A second star pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians has been put on leave as Major League Baseball intensifies its investigation into betting on baseball. Emmanuel Clase is now on nondisciplinary leave, the team announced Monday, per CNN . He joined teammate Luis Ortiz on that list. Gambling monitors had found a couple of wild pitches that Oritz threw to be suspicious. MLB said Clase, an All-Star closer, will be out at least through August.

The Guardians said they were told MLB doesn't expect other players or team employees to be affected by the investigation. The team said no more, citing the league's confidentiality policy for investigations. Baseball has dealt with a string of gambling embarrassments recently, per the Washington Post, starting with an interpreter's conviction for stealing millions from Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to finance a gambling habit.

Clase, as one of the best relievers in the game, is the biggest name to come under the recent betting-related investigations. Baseball permanently barred Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano last year after uncovering hundreds of bets he placed—some involving his team—while with the Pirates.