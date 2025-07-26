There are job openings at Astronomer, the company whose CEO and human resources chief resigned after being caught in a more-than-friendly embrace on a lingering camera at a Coldplay concert. And given the increased attention the data company has received, people have a lot of questions. So Gwyneth Paltrow will answer them as a "temporary spokesperson," NBC News reports. She made her debut Friday in a video on social media. "Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow," the actress-entrepreneur said in one answer. "We've been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation," she added.

The stars aligned to give Paltrow the opportunity. It was Chris Martin, her ex-husband, who provided the commentary when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot appeared on arena screens during his concert, saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." In the position that she described as "very temporary," Paltrow said she was speaking on behalf of the company's 300-plus employees. She combined her pitches with damage control. "We will now be returning to what we do best, delivering game-changing results for our customers," Paltrow said, per Variety. "Thank you for your interest in Astronomer."