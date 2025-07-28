Trump Makes His Dislike of Wind Turbines Quite Clear

"Stop the windmills," President Trump said late Friday after arriving in Scotland—only to revisit the subject again on Sunday. During a press event meant to highlight US-EU trade talks, Trump managed to hit on topics ranging from wind turbines to whales, with a reporter at one point directing the following to the president: "Can I ask why you're in a bad mood? Was it a bad morning of golf?" Trump's reply: "No. The golf was beautiful." What are apparently less beautiful are the turbines. The Times of London has Trump's comments: