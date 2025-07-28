Politics | President Trump Trump Makes His Dislike of Wind Turbines Quite Clear Press event meant for trade deal takes a turn By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Jul 28, 2025 12:30 AM CDT Copied President Donald Trump gestures as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) "Stop the windmills," President Trump said late Friday after arriving in Scotland—only to revisit the subject again on Sunday. During a press event meant to highlight US-EU trade talks, Trump managed to hit on topics ranging from wind turbines to whales, with a reporter at one point directing the following to the president: "Can I ask why you're in a bad mood? Was it a bad morning of golf?" Trump's reply: "No. The golf was beautiful." What are apparently less beautiful are the turbines. The Times of London has Trump's comments: "I say to Europe, we will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States. They're killing us. They're killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains." "Today, I'm playing the best course, I think, in the world. Turnberry, even though I own it, it's probably the best course in the world. And I look over the horizon and I see nine windmills. It's like, 'Great, at the end of the 18th'. I said, 'Isn't that a shame?' What a shame." "It's the most expensive form of energy. They're made in China, almost all of them. When they start to rust and rot in eight years you can't really turn them off, you can't burn them. They won't let you bury the propellers, the props, because there's a certain type of fiber that doesn't go well with the land. ... The whole thing is a con job." "It kills the birds. They're noisy. You know, you have a certain place in the Massachusetts area that over the last 20 years had one or two whales wash ashore and over the last short period of time they had 18, because it's driving them loco. It's driving them crazy." Trump's assertion about wind turbines harming whales has been repeatedly debunked, reports Rolling Stone. The Department of Energy stated in April 2023 that there's no evidence to link wind energy development to whale deaths. Read These Next White House makes Hegseth put his polygraph away. 11 people hurt in a "brutal act of violence" in Michigan. A new book argues the Sacagawea legend is all wrong. The NFL's heaviest player told to slim down. Report an error