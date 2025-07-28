Fatalities Reported After Train Derails in Germany

At least two carriages derailed in a forested area Sunday evening
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 28, 2025 1:00 AM CDT
Fatalities Reported After Train Derails in Germany
Parts of the derailed regional passenger train lie next to a section of track as police and first responders work at the scene near Riedlingen, Germany, Sunday, July 27, 2025.   (Nico Pointner/dpa via AP)

A regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany on Sunday, killing at least three people and seriously injuring others, authorities said. Federal and local police said the cause of the crash near Riedlingen, roughly 100 west of Munich, remains under investigation. Photos from the scene showed parts of the train on its side as rescuers climbed atop the carriages, reports the AP. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured. Roughly 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 6:10pm.

Storms passed through the area before the crash and investigators were seeking to determine if the rain was a factor. "There have been heavy rains here, so it cannot be ruled out that the heavy rain and a related landslide accident may have been the cause. However, this is currently the subject of ongoing investigations," said Thomas Strobl, interior minister of the state of Baden Württenberg.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in a post on social platform X, said he mourned the victims and gave his condolences to their families. Deutsche Bahn, Germany's main national railway operator, said in a statement that it was cooperating with investigators. The company also offered its condolences. The BBC cites Deutsche Bahn as saying the train was traveling a 55-mile route between Sigmaringen and Ulm when the crash occurred.

