Ozzy Osbourne Makes His Final Trip Home

Fans from around the world will line the streets of Birmingham, England, on Wednesday as Ozzy Osbourne's funeral procession makes its final journey through the city he called home, offering a last chance to honor the legendary Black Sabbath frontman who died last week . A hearse carrying Osbourne's body will move along Broad Street to the Black Sabbath Bridge and its well-known bench, which has become a gathering spot for tributes and flowers from admirers, accompanied by local band Bostin' Brass, the BBC reports. The City Council and Osbourne's family—who are covering the event's costs—have worked quickly to coordinate the tribute, which precedes a private funeral later in the day, "the details of which have not been made public," per the Guardian .

Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal called Osbourne a "son of Birmingham," per the BBC, crediting him with putting the city and his neighborhood of Aston on the map. Iqbal and many fans have already lined up to sign a condolence book, sharing stories and memories. Visitors from as far as Mexico, the US, and Poland have come to pay their respects, leaving heartfelt messages, per the BBC. One note from Greece described Osbourne as "a light in the darkness" and thanked him for his music. Broad Street will be closed to traffic from 7am local time on Wednesday, with public transport rerouted for the event. Those unable to attend in person can watch a livestream focused on the Black Sabbath bench. Additional tributes include the Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.