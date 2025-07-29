It's Another Year of Costly Disasters

A surge of wildfires and powerful storms has already driven global natural-disaster losses to more than $131 billion in just the first half of 2025. While that figure is down from the $155 billion tallied over the same period last year, it remains well above the long-term averages, reflecting a trend of increasingly costly disaster seasons, CBS News reports. The bulk of this year's losses stem from the Los Angeles-area wildfires, which alone accounted for $53 billion in damages, with $40 billion covered by insurance, according to the report from insurance company Munich Re. (That's in line with a separate report from Redfin, per the Los Angeles Times.) Scientists noted climate change's role in amplifying fire conditions, leading to more severe and destructive blazes.