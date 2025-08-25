Keurig Dr Pepper Makes $18B Buy

Keurig Dr Pepper is shaking up the beverage landscape with an $18 billion deal to acquire JDE Peet's, the Amsterdam-based owner of Peet's Coffee. The move is set to split Keurig Dr Pepper into two separate publicly traded companies: one that will focus on coffee, and another dedicated to beverages like Dr Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, and a roster of energy drinks, per the Wall Street Journal. Shareholders of JDE Peet's will get around $37 per share—a 33% markup over the company's recent average share price—valuing JDE Peet's at about $15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper's market cap stands at roughly $50 billion. Once the dust settles, the new coffee company is projected to bring in $16 billion annually, with the beverage side not far behind at $11 billion.