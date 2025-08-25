Seth Rogen Smokes Weed With Fans

Celebrities are often asked for selfies with fans, but fans of actor Seth Rogen usually have a different request. "People just want to smoke weed with me," Rogen announced on a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. What's more, Rogen occasionally says yes. "If it seems like it'll really be special for the person, sometimes I will," the admitted stoner and co-founder of cannabis brand Houseplant said, per the Hollywood Reporter . "I've had moments where I'm like, 'This is a big moment for this person. [The] least I could do is take a couple hits with them.'"

Rogen has claimed to "smoke weed all day, every single day, since I was 20 years old," all while managing to be "very productive," per the Independent. "To me it's a very therapeutic part of my day to day journey which I don't even question or think about any more, honestly," the star and executive producer of The Studio told the Guardian earlier this year. "For sure I process it differently than other people do," he continued, noting he'd shared joints with people who'd gone on to enter "a new dark period for three months" while he'd gone about his day as usual. In other words, fans should be careful what they wish for.