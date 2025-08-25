FEMA Staff Sound Alarm Over Trump Plans

Days before the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, FEMA employees have issued a stark warning to Congress: the Trump administration's cuts could leave the nation dangerously unprepared for the next major disaster. In a letter dubbed the "Katrina Declaration," 182 current FEMA staffers criticized White House plans to shrink the agency and shift disaster response duties—and costs—to the states. The employees argue that such moves risk not only FEMA's future, but also the readiness of the nation to handle large-scale emergencies, per the New York Times. "Decisions made by the current administration," they wrote, could lead to "the effective dissolution of FEMA itself and the abandonment of the American people."
Among the grievances: the Trump administration's appointment of two acting FEMA chiefs lacking emergency management experience, new spending rules that have slowed FEMA's disaster response, and the elimination of billions of dollars in grants aimed at disaster preparedness. Additionally, survivors now must provide email addresses to access FEMA aid, a hurdle for those with limited internet. The letter's signatories argue the Trump administration is blatantly ignoring requirements of the Post-Katrina Emergency Management Reform Act, including a provision preventing the Homeland Security secretary from interfering with FEMA. Most signed anonymously, fearing retaliation. Nearly 140 EPA employees were put on leave following a similar letter of dissent last month, per the Washington Post.