Israel Says Strikes on Hospital Were Targeting Hamas Camera

Two deadly Israeli strikes on a Gaza hospital that killed 20 people, including five journalists, were targeting what the military believed was a Hamas surveillance camera, as well as people identified as militants, the Israeli military said Tuesday. The military issued the statement as part of its initial inquiry into the Monday attack on Nasser Hospital, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier called a "tragic mishap," the AP reports. After the first strike, a "double-tap" strike seven minutes later killed medics and journalists who had rushed to the scene, reports NBC News.

The military said the back-to-back strikes on southern Gaza's largest hospital were ordered because soldiers believed militants were using the camera to observe Israeli forces and because Israel has long believed Hamas and other militant groups are present at hospitals. The military's chief of general staff acknowledged several "gaps" in the investigation so far, including the kind of ammunition used to take out the camera.