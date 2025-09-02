Fall Menu Drives Starbucks to Shatter Sales Record

Starbucks' autumn-themed menu is out, and apparently it went over well: The coffee chain announced on Monday that, after six consecutive quarters of same-store sales decreases, it had enjoyed its "best ever sales week" in the United States. Axios notes that "underscores the importance of the seasonal switch" to its fall menu, featuring pumpkin- and pecan-flavored lattes and cold brews, as well as various pumpkin- and apple-infused bakery items.