Fall Menu Drives Starbucks to Shatter Sales Record

Starbucks' autumn-themed menu is out, and apparently it went over well: The coffee chain announced on Monday that, after six consecutive quarters of same-store sales decreases, it had enjoyed its "best ever sales week" in the United States. Axios notes that "underscores the importance of the seasonal switch" to its fall menu, featuring pumpkin- and pecan-flavored lattes and cold brews, as well as various pumpkin- and apple-infused bakery items.
Although CEO Brian Niccol didn't share specific figures, he offered his thanks to staff in a Monday memo on the "record-breaking" feat. "Every coffeehouse I visited this week was buzzing with energy," he praised workers. "Your passion is showing up in every cup and every interaction." Niccol added that Starbucks stores in Canada also saw an "incredibly strong" week.
- Alas, controversy with the new fall lineup. AllRecipes.com notes that some Starbucks patrons hit back on the chain's Instagram post announcing this year's offerings, mostly because they didn't include any past Apple Crisp flavors. "WE WANT APPLE BRING IT BACK IMMEDIATELY," one distressed fan wrote in the comments.
- Inc. makes a note of another small change that may have flown mostly under the radar: Starbucks has started referring to itself in ads as "Starbucks Coffee Company," which was its original name in 1987, when Howard Schultz bought the chain. Today quietly pointed out the shift back in January.