Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are Back; a Look by the Numbers

Want a little autumn in your August? You're in luck. As the AP reports, the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks menus in the US and Canada. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since the espresso drink's 2003 launch. It's also produced a host of imitations. Dunkin' introduced pumpkin-flavored drinks in 2007; it beat Starbucks to market this year when its fall menu debuted last week. McDonald's introduced a pumpkin spice latte in 2013. A look at the Pumpkin Spice Latte by the numbers:

100: Number of Starbucks stores that sold the Pumpkin Spice Latte during a test run in Vancouver and Washington in 2003. The following year it launched nationally.