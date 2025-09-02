Shark Bites 8-Year-Old Off Florida Keys

An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark off Key Largo, Florida, on Monday, losing a "significant amount of blood." The boy was spearfishing with his father and a sibling a few miles from Horseshoe Reef around 3:30pm when he was bitten on the leg above the knee, per the Independent. The father managed to flag down a dive vessel, whose crew rendered aid while transporting the family to a marina.
Emergency dispatch audio from the Monroe County Sheriff Office mentioned the "patient is pale" following a "significant amount of blood loss." Two tourniquets were applied to the leg. The boy was then airlifted to a Miami hospital, where he underwent surgery on Monday evening, Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the Miami Herald. His current condition is unknown. The incident comes a little more than a year after a 37-year-old man survived multiple bites from a bull shark while spearfishing off Key West, per ABC News.