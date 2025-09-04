Americans Could Save $100B if Trump Caps Credit Card Rates

Americans would save roughly $100 billion a year in interest costs if President Trump's campaign proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10% nationally is implemented, according to a paper published by Vanderbilt University on Thursday. Further, the paper finds that banks and credit card companies would be able to withstand it, and even still be profitable, per the AP . While limited in scope, the paper offers some academic backing to that Trump campaign promise.

The paper found that banks would still be able to earn a profit on most of their customers, even if credit card interest rates were capped at 15%, and if the banks continued to offer rewards and perks like points and airport lounge access. If interest rates were capped at 10%, the business model gets more difficult for the banks, but they could still make money off most card customers by cutting back on some rewards. When he was a candidate in the 2024 election, Trump proposed a temporary 10% cap on credit card interest rates, though he hasn't spoken about it since the election.

That said, politicians have seized on the idea. GOP Sen. Josh Hawley and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a bill in Congress that would match Trump's campaign proposal of capping interest rates at 10%. A similar bill was introduced in the House by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The banking industry is adamantly against any caps on credit card rates. Historically, the industry has argued that any cap on interest rates would decimate the credit card business model and would threaten the viability of popular rewards and perks programs that millions of Americans use for free flights and hotel stays.

The Vanderbilt paper finds that banks, because they largely fund their rewards programs from interchange, would not likely universally cut back on rewards for Americans. Instead, the Americans who would likely see the biggest reduction in rewards would be those with low credit scores, as they're considered the riskiest borrowers. However, paper author Brian Shearer, formerly of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, believes any modest reduction in rewards for those customers would likely be made up in the interest they'd save annually. More here.