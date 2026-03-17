Stocks Hold Steady as Oil Prices Resume Rising

On Tuesday, the price for a barrel of benchmark US crude rose 1.8% to $95.20. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 2.4% to $102.58. But they pared even bigger gains from earlier in the morning, and they're still below where they were at the end of last week. Delta Air Lines also offered an encouraging signal about the strength of the economy after raising its forecast for revenue for the first three months of 2026. It said it's seen demand to fly accelerate into March from both businesses and households. And that looks to be enough to offset higher prices for jet fuel because of the spike in oil prices. Delta said it still expects to report a profit for the start of 2026 that's in line with its earlier forecast.

Delta's stock flew 6.6% higher, and it helped other airline stocks trim their own sharp losses for the year so far. United Airlines climbed 3.2%, and Southwest Airlines rose 2.2%. American Airlines gained 3.5% after saying it's also likely to report stronger revenue growth for the start of this year than it had forecast earlier.

Another big winner was Uber Technologies, which drove 4.2% higher after announcing an expansion of its partnership with Nvidia. They plan to launch a fleet of autonomous vehicles using Nvidia's technology, beginning with Los Angeles and San Francisco in the first half of next year. Some beaten-down stocks in the financial industry, meanwhile, recovered losses from earlier in the year. That includes several that got swept up in worries about whether software businesses and others potentially under threat by AI-powered competitors will pay back all their loans. Blue Owl Capital gained 4.5%, and Ares Management rose 6.6%.

They helped offset a 3.2% drop for Cencora after the pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company said it's looking for a new chief financial officer. Its current CFO, James Cleary, will retire at the end of June.

The Fed will make its next announcement on interest rates Wednesday afternoon, and traders see virtually no chance of a cut, according to data from CME Group. Cuts to interest rates by the Fed would give the economy and job market a boost, and President Trump has angrily been calling for them. But reductions would also worsen inflation. In Australia, the central bank is actually raising interest rates. Citing higher fuel prices, the Reserve Bank of Australia made its first hike since November 2023.