National Debt Hits Record $39T

The federal government's total debt load passed $39 trillion on Tuesday, a new high, after a jump of $1 trillion in less than six months, according to Treasury Department data. And debt held by the public, a key measure for economists, has climbed above $31 trillion for the first time, Fortune reports. It's "an embarrassing milestone that both parties have helped build over decades," said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. "At the current growth rate," said Michael Peterson of the nonprofit Peter G. Peterson Foundation, per the AP, "we will hit a staggering $40 trillion in national debt before this fall's elections."