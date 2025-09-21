Getting Food to Alaska Is a Dicey Proposition

Earlier this year, a threat from Canada to impose tariffs on US trucks en route to Alaska got Eva Holland at High Country News wondering about her state's food supply. It is, in a word, precarious. "It struck me that, for a state where many residents pride themselves on their self-sufficiency—and Alaskans in general are some of the most quietly competent and resourceful folks I've ever met—their food supply was unusually dependent on public infrastructure," writes Holland. The vast majority of food bought in stores—estimates are as high as 95%—is brought in from elsewhere.

As it turns out, only about 4% comes in via trucks on the Alaska Highway, or AlCan, most of it via specially built Walmart rigs. Most of the rest comes in via shipping from the Port of Tacoma to ports in places such as Anchorage, before barges and planes distribute it further inland. "We are a ship-to-shelf state," says Rachel Lord of the Alaska Food Policy Council. "So when food comes into the port and goes out, it is, I've heard, anywhere from three to seven days' worth of food. That is an extreme vulnerability." In the contiguous US, and even in Hawaii, food is typically stored in warehouses before distribution, but Alaska doesn't have the luxury of that "middle step."

Many state residents, and nearly all in more rural areas, supplement with subsistence food gathering, though what can be caught and gathered is in flux with climate change. Holland also notes that the number of farms in the state is rising quickly—in contrast to the rest of the US. But many farms are relatively small, and "it's a long way from being able to replace all food imports," she writes. In short, the logistics of keeping Alaskans fed is staggering, and the "unglamorous ... work that never ends," writes Holland. Read the full story.