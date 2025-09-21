Directors Guild Elects Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America, putting one of Hollywood's most celebrated filmmakers at the top of the union ahead of critical negotiations with major studios. Recognized for his work on films such as Oppenheimer and The Dark Knight, Nolan called the appointment "one of the greatest honors" of his career while acknowledging the ongoing changes in the film industry, per the Hollywood Reporter . He expressed his intent to work with the new board to secure creative and financial protections for members.

Nolan, who ran without opposition at the union's biennial national convention, will take over from Lesli Linka Glatter, who led the union through the actors and writers strikes in 2023. It's rare for A-list Hollywood figures to take a top union job at the peak of their career, Variety notes. Nolan, an Oscar winner, has been a guild member since 2001 and joined its national board and Western directors council in 2015. The guild represents about 19,500 members, including directors, associate and assistant directors, unit production managers, and stage managers.

The union will sit down with studios and streaming companies before the basic agreement expires next year. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers congratulated Nolan and stated it looks forward to working with him on issues important to union members while keeping studios competitive in a changing industry, per the Reporter.