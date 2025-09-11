Trump Will Award Charlie Kirk the Medal of Freedom

President Trump announced on Thursday that he'll posthumously award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, report USA Today and the Los Angeles Times. Speaking at a Pentagon event honoring the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Trump called the Turning Point USA founder "a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erica, and his beautiful children." He added, per NBC News: "We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on."