Ford Is Moving HQ for First Time in 7 Decades

Ford Motor Co. is taking a drive down the road in a couple of months.The venerable carmaker is moving its headquarters for the first time in seven decades, relocating to a newly constructed building 3 miles away in its longtime home of Dearborn, Michigan. The new 2.1 million-square-foot structure formally will be called Ford World Headquarters when it opens in November, the AP reports. It is part of a larger campus that will take the name of the current HQ: Henry Ford II World Center. Henry Ford II was the grandson of company founder Henry Ford and the uncle of Bill Ford, the automaker's current executive chairman.