'It Was Me,' Said Post From Kirk Suspect's Account

Two hours before he was taken into custody, the suspect being held in the killing of Charlie Kirk appears to have told friends in a private Discord chat who were discussing the assassination Utah Valley University: "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this." A chat message from Tyler Robinson's account also announced that he was about to turn himself in to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, reports the Washington Post , which has screenshots.

Others in the chat, which involved about 30 people, were talking about Kirk's death with messages including, "Bro didn't deserve to go out like that sad." Discord has given a copy of the message to law enforcement officials, per the Post. Robinson had joked about a "doppleganger" earlier in the day in another chat, after a friends pointed out that the person shown in surveillance photos looked like him, per the New York Times. Discord said its own investigation shows that its platform was not used to plan Kirk's shooting or promote violence, per the Post.

The message posted at 7:57pm Thursday Utah time added: "im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs, you've all been so amazing, thank you all for everything." Robinson, 22, is due in court for the first time on Tuesday, when prosecutors plan to formally charge him in Kirk's assassination, per the Post.