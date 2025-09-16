DA: Drunken Driver Killed Teen Who Rejected Lewd Advances

A New York City man faces murder and a slate of other charges after police say he intentionally plowed his SUV into four people early Saturday, killing a 16-year-old girl outside a Queens restaurant. Prosecutors allege Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, made sexual advances to Jhoanny Alvarez and her mother around 4am outside Prima Donna Restaurant, then escalated the situation after being rebuffed, ABC News reports. In a news release , the Queens DA's office said "a group of men, including the defendant, encountered the victim with her mother, stepfather, and boyfriend. The defendant began harassing the victim and her mother, offering them both money for sexual acts."

According to officials, a confrontation broke out between Gomez and Alvarez's stepfather, but bystanders managed to break it up. The family left on foot, but authorities say Gomez climbed into his Chevrolet Suburban and accelerated toward them. Alvarez was pinned against a pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her mother was hospitalized with leg injuries, reports CBS News.

After the collision, Gomez allegedly reversed into a parked van, ditched his vehicle, and fled on foot. Police say he soon flagged down officers several blocks away, claiming he'd been assaulted, and led them back to the scene. His blood-alcohol level tested at 0.137%, well above New York's legal limit. Gomez was arraigned Sunday on charges including murder, attempted murder, assault, and vehicular manslaughter. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life.