Trump Names Aide to Replace US Attorney He Forced Out

President Trump said Saturday that he would be nominating senior White House aide Lindsey Halligan to serve as the top federal prosecutor for the Virginia office that was thrown into turmoil when its US attorney was pushed out Friday. In a Truth Social post , Trump wrote he was nominating Halligan as US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, writing that she "will be Fair, Smart, and will provide, desperately needed, JUSTICE FOR ALL!" The announcement came as Trump pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to move forward with pursuing cases against some of his political opponents, reports the New York Times , part of a vow for retribution that has been a theme of his return to the White House.

The nomination would place one of the president's legal defenders in charge of an office in tumult over political pressure by administration officials to criminally charge New York Attorney General Letitia James in a mortgage fraud investigation, reports the AP. Erik Siebert, who had been the office's top prosecutor, resigned amid a push by Trump administration officials to bring charges against James. The Justice Department has spent months investigating, and there's been no indication that prosecutors have managed to uncover any degree of incriminating evidence necessary to secure an indictment. James' lawyers have vigorously denied any allegations and characterized the investigation as an act of political revenge.

Halligan has been part of Trump's legal orbit for several years, serving as one of his attorneys in the FBI's investigation into Trump's retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. She has more recently been enlisted in a White House effort to remove "improper ideology" from Smithsonian properties. Earlier Saturday, Trump posted what appeared to be somewhat of an open letter to Bondi, saying he had "reviewed over 30 statements and posts" that he characterized as criticizing his administration for a lack of action on investigations, including James' dealings. Trump mentioned former FBI Director James Comey, Trump's longtime foil whom he fired during his first term.

Asked if he was criticizing Bondi, Trump said he just wanted action. "We can't delay any longer, it's killing our reputation and credibility," Trump wrote. "They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!" In announcing Halligan's nomination soon after on social media, Trump said that Bondi was "doing a GREAT job."