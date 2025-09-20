US Attorney Who Turned Up No Evidence on NY AG Resigns

A federal prosecutor in Virginia whose monthslong mortgage fraud investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James hasn't resulted in criminal charges resigned Friday under pressure from the Trump administration. Erik Siebert confirmed his departure in an email to colleagues, reviewed by the AP , in which he praised them as the "finest and most exceptional" of Justice Department employees but made no mention of the political turmoil preceding his resignation. The replacement of Siebert in the prestigious Eastern District of Virginia office comes amid a push by Trump administration officials to indict James, a perceived adversary of the president who has successfully sued him for fraud.

President Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday that he wanted Siebert "out." Sources later said that Siebert had informed colleagues of his plan to resign. The administration's effort to oust him represents a further erosion of norms meant to insulate the DOJ from White House influence on prosecutorial decisions. The move is likely to deepen concerns that the department—already investigating other public figures Trump regards as foes—is being weaponized by a White House seeking to have its prosecutorial powers used for purposes of retribution.

Trump administration officials have been aggressively pursuing allegations against James arising from alleged paperwork discrepancies on her Brooklyn townhouse and a Virginia home. The DOJ has spent months conducting the investigation but has yet to bring charges; there's been no indication that prosecutors have managed to uncover any degree of incriminating evidence that could support an indictment. Asked about the issue at the White House on Friday, Trump, without citing any evidence, said, "It looks to me like she's really guilty of something, but I really don't know."

James' lawyers have vigorously denied any allegations and said the investigation is an act of political revenge. James has long been a particular source of outrage for Trump, in part because of a lawsuit she filed against him and his company that resulted in a massive financial penalty last year. It wasn't immediately clear on Friday afternoon who would replace Siebert, nominated by Trump to the top job in the office this year after having worked there for more than a decade. Siebert's top deputy, Maya Song, is leaving her position as first assistant US attorney and will work as a line prosecutor, one source said. The DOJ declined to comment. More here.