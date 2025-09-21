Trump Wants Bagram Air Base Back. The Taliban Isn't Having It

The Taliban government on Sunday rejected President Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base, four years after America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan left the sprawling military facility in the Taliban's hands. Trump on Saturday renewed his call to reestablish a US presence at Bagram, even saying "we're talking now to Afghanistan" about the matter, reports the AP . He did not offer further details about the purported conversations. Asked by a reporter if he'd consider deploying US troops to take the base, Trump demurred. "We won't talk about that," Trump said. "We want it back, and we want it back right away. If they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do."

On Sunday, chief Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected Trump's assertions and urged the US to adopt a policy of "realism and rationality." "It should be recalled that, under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that 'it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs,'" Mujahid posted on X. The US needed to remain faithful to its commitments, he added. Mujahid did not reply to questions about conversations with the Trump administration regarding Bagram and why Trump believed the US could retake it.

In August last year, the Taliban celebrated the third anniversary of their takeover at Bagram with a grand military display of abandoned US hardware, catching the eye of the White House. Trump has repeatedly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for his "gross incompetence" during the withdrawal of US forces after the country's longest war. Trump last week during his state visit to the United Kingdom hinted that the Taliban, who have struggled with an economic crisis, international legitimacy, internal rifts, and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, could be game to allow the US military to return.

"We're trying to get it back because they need things from us," Trump said of the Taliban. While the US and the Taliban have no formal diplomatic ties, the sides have had hostage conversations. An American man who was abducted more than two years ago while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist was released by the Taliban in March.