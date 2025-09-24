Ford Sets a New Record for Recalls

Ford has ordered another major recall in its record-setting year for safety notices, pulling 115,000 trucks due to a steering column defect that could cause the part to detach, raising the risk of a crash. This is Ford's 115th safety notice of 2025—a new record for any carmaker in a single year—far outpacing Chrysler (33) and Volkswagen (20), per Forbes. So far this year, Ford has recalled about 9.5 million vehicles in total, including 1.45 million earlier this month over malfunctioning rearview cameras. Another recall this month tied to detaching door trim affects more than 100,000 Taurus vehicles from 2016 to 2019, per NJ.com. They follow other safety notices over the course of the summer.