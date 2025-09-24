Ford Sets a New Record for Recalls

Ford has ordered another major recall in its record-setting year for safety notices, pulling 115,000 trucks due to a steering column defect that could cause the part to detach, raising the risk of a crash. This is Ford's 115th safety notice of 2025—a new record for any carmaker in a single year—far outpacing Chrysler (33) and Volkswagen (20), per Forbes. So far this year, Ford has recalled about 9.5 million vehicles in total, including 1.45 million earlier this month over malfunctioning rearview cameras. Another recall this month tied to detaching door trim affects more than 100,000 Taurus vehicles from 2016 to 2019, per NJ.com. They follow other safety notices over the course of the summer.
The latest issue impacts certain F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks built between February 2019 and September 2020, according to a notice filed with federal regulators. Ford became aware of the steering column issue in June and determined the component failed to meet federal standards for strength. The company has received four customer complaints and seven warranty claims related to this defect, but it says no accidents or injuries have been reported. Owners of the affected trucks will be notified by Oct. 10, and Ford dealers will repair or replace the faulty part for free, with a fix expected to be available by December.