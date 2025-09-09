Ford Issues Major Recall Notice

Ford is recalling almost 1.5 million vehicles in the United States because the rear-view camera may show a blank or distorted image on the center display screen while the vehicle is in reverse. The recall includes certain vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of the Lincoln Navigator, Lincoln MKC, Mustang, Ranger, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline, Edge, Expedition, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, and F-550 SD.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday in its safety recall report that Ford is aware of 18 accidents and no injuries related to the camera issue. The agency said that vehicle owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the camera inspected and replaced, if necessary, the AP reports. There will be no charge for the service. The recall covers around 1.45 million vehicles in the United States, along with 122,000 in Canada and 300,000 elsewhere, reports Reuters.